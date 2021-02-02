Quarterly statistics recently released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP show an overall decline in calls for service and overall crime in Vernon in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Quarterly statistics recently released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP show an overall decline in calls for service and overall crime in Vernon in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Insights come from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Fourth Quarter 2020 policing report

Crimes and police calls in Vernon took a considerable dip in the final quarter of 2020, but Vernon RCMP’s latest report also reaffirmed broad concerns of a rise in domestic violence during the pandemic.

According to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s quarterly policing report, the total number of calls for service in Vernon for the fourth quarter of 2020 (October to December) was 4,188. That number is down 21 per cent from 5,313 in the previous quarter.

Criminal code offences were also down in Vernon, which recorded 1,263 last quarter — a decrease of 16 per cent.

In the report’s breakdown of the 15 most commonly reported and impactful crimes, Vernon saw an overall decrease of 20 per cent — down to 3,929 files from 4,888 in the third quarter of 2020, and from 4,475 in 2019.

Domestic violence has been a closely watched crime statistic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with organizations including Vernon’s Turning Points Collaborative reporting a higher number of cases during the stay-at-home public health recommendations.

In Vernon, the RCMP responded to 29 domestic violence cases last quarter — up from 26 in the previous quarter and from 20 in the previous year.

Assault crimes dipped to 100 from 123 the previous quarter and 130 the previous year. Assault crimes include domestic violence, though it’s unclear from the report how many assault cases are in fact cases of domestic violence.

Theft under $5,000 was also on the decline in the final months of 2020. There were 286 files in fourth-quarter 2019, versus, 199 last quarter (a 30 per cent drop) and 237 in the quarter previous.

In Coldstream, total calls for service were down 20 per cent from the previous quarter, and criminal code offences were down 41 per cent. The district’s statistical breakdown saw a dip in total crimes from 498 to 303.

Armstrong’s total crime files also diminished slightly in the fourth quarter last year, from 257 in the third quarter to 250.

READ MORE: Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

READ MORE: Resident airlifted to hospital with severe burns after South Okanagan apartment fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases
Next story
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

Just Posted

(Photo: Hal Brindley/Dreamstime)
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

The Smith family was previously stuck between coyotes threatening livestock and noise complaints

Quarterly statistics recently released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP show an overall decline in calls for service and overall crime in Vernon in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Insights come from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Fourth Quarter 2020 policing report

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A cougar was put down after killing a goat and attacking a donkey from a hobby farm off Hartnell Road over the Jan. 30 weekend. (File photo)
Cougar destroyed after killing goat, attacking donkey in Vernon

Conservation Officers forced to put the predatory cat down

Highway 97A 6 km north of Enderby is closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident. (RCMP photo)
One taken to hospital in Hwy. 97A crash north of Enderby

Lumber truck spills load; road to be closed until evening, says RCMP

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs dump Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Summerland Secondary
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

(Contributed)
COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

There were 46 cases — 41 residents and five staff — and four deaths linked to the outbreak

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read