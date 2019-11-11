Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (right) visits with Vernon well-wishers Cheryl Kaminsky (left) and Rob Phare at a welcome home party for Hill Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Iron Heart Gym. Hill became the first Canadian to ever complete the Double Deca Ultra Race in Leon, Mexico. She was second among women in an event that featured 76 kilometres of swimming, 844 kms of running and 3,600 kilometres of cycling. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Crowd welcomes Vernon ultra athlete home

Shanda Hill, first Canadian to complete the gruelling Double Deca ultra race, honoured at Vernon gym

With her dad having dragged her around to various triathlons while he competed, and as a two-time short-course competitor herself, Ashcroft’s Rhea Little wanted to meet one of the region’s most famous ultra athletes.

That would be Vernon’s Shanda Hill, who recently became the first Canadian, male or female, to complete the mind-boggling Double Deca in Leon, Mexico, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races.

Hill spent part of October swimming 76 kilometres, (like Vernon to Penticton and a bit), running 844 kilometres (Vernon to Medicine Hat, Alta.) and cycling 3,600 kilometres (Vernon to Winnipeg and back). She was the second woman across the finish line.

READ MORE: ‘It’s limitless what you actually can do’: Vernon’s ultra athlete

Little and her family drove into town Sunday where close to 60 people gathered at Iron Heart Gym in the first hour of a two-hour welcome home party for Hill.

“I wanted to see her, meet her and hear her stories,” said Little. “My dad (Wayne) really wanted to come and meet her. I liked her. She’s really nice, very bubbly.”

Also among the well-wishers was Chera Rossignol of Vernon, who has known Hill for 14 years.

“She’s amazing,” said Rossignol. “She brings everybody together. Even people she doesn’t know are here to support her.”

Hill, whose family was on-hand for the celebration, said she was blown away by the love and support she received during the race.

READ MORE: Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill awarded for excellence

“Thank you so much for all of your Facebook comments and support over the past month,” said Hill. “Your support helped to reach almost half a million people about the sport I love so much. I truly felt each of you in my heart as I swam, biked and run.”

Sue Vignola is Hill’s boss at Rancho Vignola in Armstrong, a co-owner of the operation. Vignola told the crowd that Hill is one of the strongest women she knows.

“She has a tendency to come up behind the supervisors, big burly men, and pick them up,” said Vignola, drawing raucous laughter from the crowd. “She has the kindest heart of anyone I know. She’s a beautiful soul, incredibly kind to her co-workers. She’s incredible.”

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (left) visits with Sherwood Park, Alta. visitor Sienna MacKay, 14, and her cockatiel Skippy at a welcome home party for Hill Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Iron Heart Gym. Hill became the first Canadian to ever complete the Double Deca Ultra Race in Leon, Mexico. She was second among women in an event that featured 76 kilometres of swimming, 844 kms of running and 3,600 kilometres of cycling. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
North Okanagan communities gather to remember

Just Posted

Crowd welcomes Vernon ultra athlete home

Shanda Hill, first Canadian to complete the gruelling Double Deca ultra race, honoured at Vernon gym

Vernon Table Tennis Club hosting singles tourney

Event is slated for Sunday, Dec. 1, open to all age and ability levels

Vernon rhythmic gymnasts dazzle overseas

Three members of Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club take part at international event in Georgia

Well-known Vernon hockey mom passes

Lee Holland was 87; two of her sons work for NHL organizations: Ken in Edmonton, Dennis with Dallas

North Okanagan communities gather to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the region

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Canada became home not only to war brides, but also to war grooms

Soldiers from other countries trained in Canada, fell for Canadian women and settled down post-war

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

B.C. VIEWS: Transportation options can be few

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor with Black Press Media

Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C.: Health Canada

There are seven cases Canada-wide

Neil Young says U.S. dual citizenship stalled because of marijuana use

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a policy stating marijuana use may lack ‘good moral character’

Police incident closes Coquihalla Highway rest area

Drive BC reports the Coquihalla Lakes Rest Area’s washrooms are closed until further notice.

Most Read