Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 26, 2012. A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for the former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 26, 2012. A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for the former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Crown says 12- to 15-year parole eligibility suitable for former B.C. Lions player

Joshua Boden convicted in ‘brutal’ 2009 murder of his ex-girlfriend

A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for a former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Brendan McCabe told a B.C. Supreme Court that Joshua Boden showed no remorse for the killing of the woman in the home that was a sanctuary for her and her three-year-old daughter.

Boden was found guilty last fall of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Kimberly Hallgarth in Burnaby in 2009.

McCabe says Boden cleaned up the crime scene and tried to make the death seem accidental by scattering pills around Hallgarth’s body and putting some in her mouth while she lay unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.

He says it’s not known how Hallgarth ended up at the bottom of the stairs in her Burnaby home but that Boden’s actions showed significant rage.

Hallgarth’s family has described the woman as a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to her daughter.

RELATED: Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

BC LionsLaw and justice

Previous story
Monitoring for flooding as Okanagan Lake exceeds full pool
Next story
Okanagan Rail Trail now open to Class 2 e-bikes

Just Posted

The cause of a fire that destroyed two homes and a motorhome on Longacre Drive Wednesday, June 8, is undetermined, but not suspicious in origin. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Cause of fire that destroyed 2 homes undetermined

Thundershowers in Vernon Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Rain closes Vernon fields, again

Vernon Jubilee Hospital traces its origins back to 1897, when the original “Cottage Hospital” opened in a house on 28th Avenue. (File photo)
Vernon Jubilee Hospital celebrates 125th anniversary

Fullton Secondary Grade 12 runner Ashton Takhar has signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of New Brunswick Reds of Canadian U-SPORTS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon distance runner legs out Maritimes university deal

Pop-up banner image ×