Cruisers rammed and officer injured in Vernon incident

RCMP on the hunt for suspects involved in May 27 event

RCMP are still on the hunt for occupants of a vehicle that rammed two police cruisers and injured an officer Friday.

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were conducting proactive enforcement activities when they observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto 34th Street from 30th Avenue May 27, at approximately 4:45 p.m. As the vehicle turned into the parking lot of a residential building in the 2800-block of 34th St., officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which then rammed into two police vehicles as it made its escape. The vehicle, a small Kia SUV, was later found abandoned on Centennial Drive.

“The occupants were not located and police are continuing to investigate,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “One officer was treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident.”

