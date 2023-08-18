Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)

CSRD board drops decision on Shuswap Watershed Council mid referendum

Motion on parcel tax intended to provide clarity amid rumours

With a referendum on the Shuswap Watershed Council underway, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted against clarifying how the service would be funded.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, was the first day of advanced voting for residents of the District of Sicamous and electoral areas C through G, who have been asked if they support a bylaw that would see them funding the Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) through a “maximum annual taxation of $180,000 or $0.0167/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?”

The following day, at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board meeting, Electoral Area F director Jay Simpson said he’d received many related comments and questions, including why the board is waiting until after the referendum to decide on the taxation model to fund the service: a parcel tax or ad valorem.

“One of the concerns that we have is really, there’s all kinds of information flowing in many directions and an unknown of this nature is really problematic for the people because it’s one more thing they can’t kind of put a finger on, that we can’t tell them firmly this is how it’s going to work,” said Simpson, who put forward a motion that the board go with a parcel tax.

Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin also shared concerns around the spread of misinformation, including comment that, should the bylaw receive the public’s support, water meters would be required, as would water testing, and that the service would cost individuals thousands of dollars.

“They’re talking about the huge increase in taxes to pay for this $180,000 even though they’ve been paying for this for several years now,” said Martin, who supported the motion.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC SPCA taking in pets of wildfire evacuees, deploying more staff in Thompson-Okanagan
Next story
RCMP helping to evacuate British Columbians, secure areas

Just Posted

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Stranded fish due to low creeks turns up Armstrong water restrictions

Regional District of North Okanagan map shows affected Grindrod Water Utility customers now on precautionary boil water notice. (RDNO photo)
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice

Turning Points Collaborative Society has enacted its emergency response plan in regards to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna. Additional shelter beds in non-evacuated communities such as Vernon (pictured) will be prioritized for vulnerable evacuee clients from evacuated areas. (Morning Star - file photo)
West Kelowna homeless shelter evacuation sends vulnerable clients to Kelowna, Vernon

Police officers watch smoke billowing smoke from nearby wildfire at checkpoint (B.C. RCMP)
RCMP helping to evacuate British Columbians, secure areas