CSRD board drops decision on Shuswap Watershed Council mid referendum

With a referendum on the Shuswap Watershed Council underway, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted against clarifying how the service would be funded.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, was the first day of advanced voting for residents of the District of Sicamous and electoral areas C through G, who have been asked if they support a bylaw that would see them funding the Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) through a “maximum annual taxation of $180,000 or $0.0167/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?”

The following day, at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board meeting, Electoral Area F director Jay Simpson said he’d received many related comments and questions, including why the board is waiting until after the referendum to decide on the taxation model to fund the service: a parcel tax or ad valorem.

“One of the concerns that we have is really, there’s all kinds of information flowing in many directions and an unknown of this nature is really problematic for the people because it’s one more thing they can’t kind of put a finger on, that we can’t tell them firmly this is how it’s going to work,” said Simpson, who put forward a motion that the board go with a parcel tax.

Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin also shared concerns around the spread of misinformation, including comment that, should the bylaw receive the public’s support, water meters would be required, as would water testing, and that the service would cost individuals thousands of dollars.

“They’re talking about the huge increase in taxes to pay for this $180,000 even though they’ve been paying for this for several years now,” said Martin, who supported the motion.