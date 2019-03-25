Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Council will be presented with an update to the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Monday

The City of Kelowna is moving forward with its cultural plan.

Public feedback for the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Process will be presented to Kelowna council Monday afternoon.

A report to council states that 13 host your own engagement events were led by the community, 12 workshops and 1,800 page views were recorded from www.kelowna.ca/culture.

“In addition work is being completed by the Cultural Facilities Master Plan, Economic Impact Assessment and the 2011-2017 cultural plan report card,” states the report to be presented to council.

Council will be updated regularly by cultural services manager, Christine McWillis and her team through the year beginning with a presentation of the Cultural Report Card in April as well as other steps before the plan’s adoption is requested in September.

READ MORE: ‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

The plan is expected to be completed in September and launched during Culture Days.

“Following the launch of the plan, cultural services, along with community stakeholders, will be looking for ways to support community initiatives that advance the objectives of the plan and mobilize the greater community toward the common goals,” states the report.

READ MORE: ‘Our sales are hurting’ Kelowna music hub takes hit after big competition moves in

READ MORE: Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

A Cultural Plan Advisor Group has been created to support the Cultural Services Branch in developing the updated plan and providing perspective and input. There 19 members are made up of two sub-groups, nine staff members are from the City of Kelowna and 10 are members of the arts, culture and heritage community.

READ MORE: Contract expiration not retirement for West Kelowna’s Jim Zaffino

The 10 goals the city hopes to achieve through the cultural plan are; to enhance existing support programs, optimize existing cultural facilities, find more and different kinds of affordable cultural spaces, integrate heritage as part of cultural vitality, enhance cultural vitality at the street level, build personal connections to cultural vitality, measure cultural vitality and understand the outcomes, capitalize on culture for tourism and the economy, converge and connect the cultural community, to integrate culture into plans and processes and use innovative funding approaches.

