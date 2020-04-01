Culvert replacement project starts in Spallumcheen

Meighan Creek project began Wednesday off Powerhouse Road

The image shows the location and traffic impacts of the Meighan Creek culvert replacement project in the Township of Spallumcheen, which began Wednesday. (Photo submitted)

There was no fooling around Wednesday, April 1, as construction on the Meighan Creek culvert replacement project in the Township of Spallumcheen was set to begin.

The project is expected to be completed mid-May.

During flooding events in 2017 and 2018, Meighan Creek experienced significant creek channel erosion and a portion of Powerhouse Road was lost. The culverts are being replaced as part of the township’s Asset Management Plan and flood hazard mitigation works.

The project consists of full culvert replacement, headwalls, channel armoring and road restoration.

The public should anticipate full road closure on Powerhouse Road at Meighan Creek, located 100 metres south of Demorest Road.

Local traffic can access the south and north portions of Powerhouse Road via Highway 97.

All traffic going to the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Recycling and Disposal Facility should access it at the north end of Powerhouse Road.

For more information, contact mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

Please note the township’s office is temporarily closed to the public due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and is responding to essential service inquiries first, followed by supporting services.

Construction

