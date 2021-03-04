The Village of Lumby is implementing a new residential waste collection program that will include curbside organic collection later in 2021. (File photo)

Curbside compost among coming changes to Lumby waste collection

A new waste collection program aims to reduce the amount of waste in regional landfills

Changes are coming to Lumby’s waste collection services.

The village is switching to a new residential waste collection program that will include curbside organic waste pickup, in an effort to reduce the amount of waste heading to regional landfills.

The new program includes the following:

  • weekly containerized food waste collection (residents will be provided a specific 57-litre container for food waste)
  • bi-weekly containerized garbage collection (residents will be provided a specific 240-litre container for garbage)
  • bi-weekly recycling collection will continue through the current contractor

The decision is in line with recommendations made in the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Solid Waste Management Plan, where roughly 30 per cent of the waste stream is made up of organic material.

Diverted food waste will be collected by the waste contractor, SCV Waste Solutions, and processed at the Spa Hills Compost Facility.

“By collecting food waste and other organic material that would otherwise go to a landfill and make chemical-free fertilizer from it, with uses such as for the land we farm, where we grow wheat, corn and other crops to feed to our livestock. We also sell the finished compost,” Spa Hills said.

The next steps involve developing and distributing educational material outlining the program, what is permitted in each container, collection frequency, as well as other tips on waste reduction.

“The key will be providing education to residents, communicating the timeline for the changes to take effect,” reads the minutes of a February Committee of the Whole meeting. So far, a precise timeline for the roll-out of the new program has not been released, but the minutes state that collection will start “in the coming months.”

The collection contractor and the Village of Lumby will be providing updates as the program rolls out. For more information, contact the village at info@lumby.ca.

