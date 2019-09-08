A special harness used on a seeing eye dog has gone missing. It boasts a custom-made sign reading ‘DO NOT PET’. (Facebook)

Custom dog harness returned to blind Vernon man

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

A blind Vernon man had his customized harness he uses for his seeing eye dog returned after losing it on Thursday.

Vivian Unser, a friend of Roland Crouteau’s, said the misplaced item has been found and returned and Crouteau and his dog Dodger are happy and grateful to have it back.

The black leather harness was lost when Crouteau was climbing into a truck following a lunch with friends at Rosalinda’s. The blind man didn’t realize the harness slipped out of the truck before he closed the door.

After retracing his steps and finding nothing, his friend Unser turned to the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook to see if anyone has seen it.

Unser said it was heartwarming to see the response from the public.

“People have been so kind in offering to help fund the new harness which touches my heart and my friend’s,” she said.

Crouteau got the harness last spring in Oakville, Ont., while he was being paired with Dodger. There, the new match underwent three weeks of training.

READ MORE: Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

READ MORE: Summer isn’t quite over for Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

sig

Previous story
B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Just Posted

Custom dog harness returned to blind Vernon man

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

Human Condition comedy tour benefits Okanagan charities

Shows in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna

Seniors cycling program a hit in Vernon

Writer loved getting out through the Cycling Without Age program

LETTER: Innocent people being accosted in Vernon

City hall needs to do something besides leaving out the welcome mat to these people

Opening up technology to seniors

Schubert Centre offers support to those needing a hand

Video: Shuswap lightning storm puts on a show

flashes of lightning turned evening into day as the storm rolled over the region.

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Police say man also threatened a pedestrian before he was arrested.

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

Most Read