Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)

Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a woman who allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee on an employee at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The incident happened at the Terminal Park location Tuesday, shortly after 11 a.m.

“It’s over the top. The employee could have been injured and it’s quite a selfish gesture,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

He said investigators are reviewing dash cam video that was turned over to them, which showed footage of the suspect throwing the contents of the coffee cup through one of the restaurant drive-thru windows. There were also several witnesses to the incident and police are confident they will be able to find the person responsible.

“Our understanding is the individual was upset about having the wrong beverage provided by the McDonald’s … and decided to throw the coffee at one of the employees,” he said. “It was uncalled for and could have caused serious injuries.”

O’Brien said the employee splashed by the coffee is a longtime male employee of the restaurant who was not injured and continued on with his shift following the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with long brown hair, 40 to 50 years old with a medium build. The woman could face charges of assault if she is found.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.


