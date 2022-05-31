(file photo)

(file photo)

Customers irritated after bear spray allegedly deployed outside Kelowna pub

The alleged incident happened downtown Kelowna Monday night about 9 p.m.

Patrons of Leopold’s Tavern got more than a pint of beer Monday night when someone allegedly deployed bear spray outside of the pub.

The irritant wafted in through the tavern’s open doors causing customers’ eyes and noses to sting.

Several people had to leave the establishment as they couldn’t stop coughing after the incident.

According to those on the scene, police arrived shortly after 9 p.m. and told them a man had allegedly deployed a substance believed to be bear spray and they were looking for the suspect.

The suspect was described as wearing camouflage pants, a white hoodie and a black hat and was last seen on Bernard Avenue near the Sails.

It’s unclear what caused the man to allegedly use the bear spray.

READ MORE: ‘The world has found Kelowna’: Council assured of proper RCMP summer staffing

READ MORE: Jail not the answer for mental health calls: Kelowna RCMP

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health
Next story
Canada’s largest magic mushroom plant opens in Princeton

Just Posted

Jagger, a Police Services Dog, helped police arrest a suspect tied to a Coldstream break-and-enter Thursday, May 26, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Police dog sniffs out home invasion suspect in Coldstream

The Sunflower Project has seen artists paint, perform and pause at Gallery Vertigo in Vernon. (Michelle Loughery photo)
National exhibit pauses on internment plight in Vernon

Grads Lynndsay Terpsma of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, and Glitter Esqivias and Garrett Kelly of Salmon Arm Secondary, have each been awarded $40,000 scholarships. (Contributed)
Four North Okanagan-Shuswap students to receive $40,000 scholarships

There will be no fireworks show in 2022 to end Vernon Canada Day festivities. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Canada Day fireworks show fizzles out