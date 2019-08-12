The Sea to Sky gondola in Squamish. (Flickr)

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

The company operating the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish says the damage total will reach into the millions of dollars for what police have said appears to be a deliberate act of destruction.

A statement from Sea to Sky Gondola says 18 to 20 of the 30 gondola cabins and the main cable will need replacing.

It says it is working with the lift manufacturer and the RCMP to determine its next steps towards reopening.

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the gondola cable at the tourist attraction sending several unoccupied cabins plummeting to the ground early Saturday.

RCMP spokeswoman Const. Ashley MacKay says the police have no further updates on the investigation.

The company says they are working to relocate as many as possible weddings and events that have been scheduled at the top of the gondola.

The Sea to Sky Gondola officially opened in May 2014, and carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people who visit the gondola every day during the summer season, with each cabin holding up to eight people.

When in operation, it takes around 10 minutes to reach an elevation of 885 metres above Howe Sound.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Vernon Elks planning for even bigger Rib Fest during 100th anniversary

Local Lodge celebrates centennial in 2020 with 2nd annual Rib Fest

Sick Vernon teen to be granted wish

Spencer Sawatzky and National Bank are raising funds to make wishes come true

Three-car collision slows traffic on busy Vernon road

Alexis Park Drive was slowed in both directions as crews worked to clear a three-car MVA

Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident

Car flips on Kal Lake Road after crashing into pole; driver and dog passenger OK

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

Most Read