Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Cutting ties with the Penticton mayor

Mayor John Vassilaki had his tie cut in half at the start of the council meeting

Wearing ties after May long weekend is a big no-no in Penticton and the mayor should have known better, said councillor Katie Robinson.

At the start of the June 7 city council meeting, Robinson proceeded to cut mayor John Vassilaki’s tie off, with the longtime local politician commenting that ‘another expensive tie has gone to pot.’

“It’s the first meeting after May long and I believe you’re still wearing a tie. That’s a big no-no in our town Mr. Mayor,” said Robinson with scissors in hand.

According to the city’s communication staff, no one is really sure when this started but it’s now a Penticton tradition, heralding the start of summer and Penticton’s casual vibe.

In fact, it isn’t not unusual to see councillors and the mayor in Hawaiian shirts with staff and business people in shorts and beach-like attire around the city during summer months.

Penticton, is after all, a beach town, with a more laidback vibe than bigger cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Surrey.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees bring back old friend for play-by-play

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From Afghanistan to Fraser Lake: The mechanics of a refugee
Next story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials

Just Posted

Partners Oliver Stankiewicz and Marie Atticus (back row, second and third from right) present a cheque for $45,232.40 to Sarah Pruckl (VJHF board, back, left), Kristen Megyesi (McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre, back, right, and the staff from McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre “Cure-saders” team who participated in the Movement Project’s Move4Mom Relay on Mother’s Day. (Contributed)
Vernon run moves past first-year total with $45,000 raised

Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

Trevor Gill sits behind the wheel of his 1953 Chev Belair two-door hardtop which will be on display as Gill’s Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show returns Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

Editors of Okanagan Women's Voices, Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, Dr. Lally Grauer and Dr. Janet MacArthur present an online panel discussion June 16. (Contributed)
Okanagan women’s voices speak up for Indigenous History Month