UPDATE: Cyclist allegedly struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

First responders attended an incident on Alexis Park Drive Wednesday morning.

Reports that a cyclist was struck by a pick-up truck were called in to first responders around 6:30 a.m. They immediately attended to the scene. The cyclist was reported as “upright and walking” moments after the incident.

However, the driver’s father reached out to the Morning Star and claimed the truck simply stalled and the cyclist was trying to help the man. We have reached out to RCMP for more information and clarification regarding the incident.

As of 6:45 a.m., RCMP remain on scene with the driver and the red pick-up truck is currently still on the road blocking one lane heading south between 32nd Avenue and 35 Avenue.

This is allegedly the second incident involving a vehicle hitting a person in the last ten hours. The Morning Star has received reports of an accident Tuesday around 9 p.m. where a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street. Reporters have reached out to RCMP for confirmation and comments regarding both incidents.

More to come.

