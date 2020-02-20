Black Press File Photo. Image: Phil McLachlan.

Cyclist hit by semi-truck in Vernon

Cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries; police investigating

A cyclist was struck by a passing semi-truck on 27th Street in Vernon in the early morning hours, according to police.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19 around 1:40 a.m. police attended to the cyclist at 27th Street and 39th Avenue. The 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the semi-truck had continued northbound on 27th Street after the collision, and may not have realized the vehicle had made contact with the cyclist.

The cyclist was reportedly wearing dark clothing and riding a dark colored bicycle.

“Police conducted patrols for the semi-truck and alerted police officers in the areas north of Vernon,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Unfortunately, the vehicle was not located.”

Police are investigating the incident.

Those with any information regarding the collision are asked to contact Const. Cocks at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP issue 49 distracted driving, no seatbelt tickets in one afternoon

READ MORE: B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AccidentsCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, so barricades should come down
Next story
Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Just Posted

Cyclist hit by semi-truck in Vernon

Cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries; police investigating

Vernon rink into win column at BC Senior Curling finals

Vernon Curling Club hosting the province’s top senior curlers; finals set for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Vernon schools hosting OK Valley hoops finals

Senior Boys AA at Fulton; Senior Boys AAA at Vernon Secondary

Vernon bowlers dominate zones at home

Five teams from Lincoln Lanes advance to provincial YBC finals in Vernon/Kelowna

Vernon sewing instructor teaches flawless fitting

Clothes for real curves made possible with Dawne Whelpley’s workshops

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, so barricades should come down

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

2010 leader John Furlong urges Vancouver to bid for 2030 Winter Games

VANOC said the 2010 games broke even financially

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Canadians aboard coronavirus-ridden cruise ship to return home tonight

Among the infected are 47 Canadians who will have to remain in Japan for treatment

Galchenyuk nets shootout winner as Wild edge Canucks 4-3

Vancouver tied with Calgary for second spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

Most Read