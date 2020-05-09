A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Vernon

The cyclist was taken to hospital following the incident on Kalamalka Lake Road Saturday

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. May 9, in front of Toro’s Liquor Store. The male cyclist was put onto a gurney and loaded into a B.C. Ambulance.

The cyclist was conscious while being treated by first responders. The full extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, was on scene upon the arrival of Vernon RCMP officers.

A Vernon Fire Rescue Services engine was briefly on scene. helping to slow two-way traffic around the scene.

READ MORE: Cycling advocates say a different mindset is needed for people taking it up

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

auto accident

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’
Next story
Vernon and Kelowna protesters call for end to COVID-19 shutdowns

Just Posted

Vernon and Kelowna protesters call for end to COVID-19 shutdowns

Protesters gathered in Vernon and Kelowna Saturday to oppose shutdowns related to COVID-19 and more

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Vernon

The cyclist was taken to hospital following the incident on Kalamalka Lake Road Saturday

COVID-19: iPads ‘a huge hit’ at Vernon-area retirement homes

Kaigo Senior Living Group spokesperson says more iPads, staffing needed

Backyard camping set for May Long Weekend in Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Local chamber invites residents to compete for the ‘most creative campsite’ title May 15-18

Vernon’s Roster revamps amid COVID-19 downtime

Owners plan for late-June opening of squash club, sports bar, following renos, pandemic

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Black bear and cubs spotted in Salmon Arm park

The city is warning residents about the bears in the well-used trail system.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

Instructional videos provided on COVID-19 sandbagging procedure

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Most Read