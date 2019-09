Cyclist transported to hospital with minor injuries

A cyclist was struck on the corner of 39th Avenue and 28th Street just after 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Vernon Fire Department had one truck respond to the incident.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP were on scene and the incident was cleared up quickly, deputy fire Chief Dwight Seymour said.

“There was minimal traffic disruption,” he said.

