Cyclist struck in Vernon, hit-and-run witnesses sought

Minor injuries sustained in Feb. 20 hit-and-run

Police are looking for witnesses after hit and run in which a cyclist was struck Feb. 20.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of 25th Ave and 34th A St. just before 11 p.m. Feb. 20. Front-line officers responded and located a cyclist that had been struck by a vehicle that was turning left from 25th Ave onto 34th A St.

“The cyclist received minor injuries and was transported to the nearest medical facility. However, the RCMP is looking to speak to any witnesses or the driver of the truck to ascertain the details of the event,” says Const. Kelly Brett. “Anyone travelling through that area on the date or time that may have dash cam video is asked to review their footage and contact the RCMP if the incident was captured.”

The suspect truck is described as an older style Toyota SUV grey or tan colour.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
