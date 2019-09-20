Cyclist struck on Vernon highway

Emergency crews responding, more information to come

A cyclist has been struck on Highway 6 at 27th Street in Vernon.

The scene was cleared quickly, and B.C. Ambulance and the fire department were called off the incident and could not confirm the health status of the cyclist.

Vernon RCMP have been contacted, but no further information is available at this time.

#VernonBC Crews responding to Hwy 6 and 27th St for a cyclist struck — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) September 20, 2019

