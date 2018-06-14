Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

The Chumak Way is a 10,000 km tour from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. It starts in Los Angeles, goes through more than 400 towns and cities and ends in Washington D.C.

Cyclists from Ukraine are travelling 100,000 kilometres through the U.S. and Canada in an effort to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

This includes orphans and families who have lost loved ones because of the war. The tour will be stopping in Vernon on June 18.

The war in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region is in it’s the fifth year of unrest. In an April article, the Washington Post deemed the Donbas war is considered one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. More than 10,000 people have reportedly been killed because of the conflict; 2,800 were civilians.

The group is cycling the Chumak Way — a 10,000 km tour from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. It starts in Los Angeles, goes through more than 400 towns and cities and ends in Washington D.C. The trip takes about 100 days.

The group of cyclists includes volunteers and veterans. They said they are biking for peace.

“Some of us were at the frontline to defend our country [Ukraine] from aggressors,” the cyclists wrote in a press release Wednesday. “We know it is possible to end war wherever it takes place in the world. We must look for solutions. That is why we bike for peace.”

This project is a partnership for the success of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (provincials councils and branches,) Ukraine Embassy and Consulates in Canada, UNF, USCAK Canada Federation Inc., CYM, PLAST, among others.

The local branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress will be hosting the cyclists on Monday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall, 4105 41st Avenue. Everyone is welcome to meet the team. Donations will be accepted.

A detailed route map, tracking and schedule for their trip through B.C. is as follows:

Canada — local B.C. route

Vancouver- June 13

Hope – June 16

Princeton – June 17

Vernon – June 18

Craigellachie – June 19

To see the full cross Canada journey visit: http://proidysvit.org

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

