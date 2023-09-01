Dangerous offender arrested once again in Kelowna

A dangerous offender is once again behind bars after Kelowna police arrested the man Thursday afternoon (Aug. 31).

John Michael Aronson, was back in court Friday for charges of breach of probation and driving while disqualified.

The violent, high-risk repeat offender, has an extensive criminal past and was last arrested in Peachland.

The 35-year-old was found asleep in a car alongside a female passenger. He had been on the run for several days after cutting off his monitoring device while under court order to live at a halfway house in Surrey.

At the time media relation officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the officer who arrested Aronson, “took a very dangerous individual off our streets and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

Aronson has been charged with several assaults, firearms, and other violent offences over the past several years, including a police-involved shooting at Orchard Park Mall in 2019.

Also in 2019, he was sentenced to time served following a high-speed car chase with police through downtown Kelowna. Aronson suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, after his vehicle crashed, prompting an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). In 2020, Kelowna RCMP was found not liable for his injuries.

He went to trial the same year and was convicted of failing to stop for police pursuit, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and breach of probation. Aronson was also in court on Dec. 22, 2022, for several firearms-related charges.

