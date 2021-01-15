  RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

‘Dangerous situation’ inside busy Kelowna store prompts police presence

27-year-old man apprehended after threatening to harm himself inside store

A man threatening to harm himself inside a busy Kelowna store has been apprehended by police.

On Thursday (Jan. 14) just before 2 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the disturbance, which they say was rapidly evolving, inside the front entrance of a Kelowna business.

Police located the distraught man inside a store in the 1500-block of Banks Road.

“Due to the potential dangers of the situation, police officers responded as quickly as possible, and immediately sought the support of emergency medical and fire crews,” explained RCMP in a statement Jan. 15.

Police apprehended the 27-year-old man, who they say had been experiencing a mental health crisis. According to RCMP, he was taken without injury.

“He was immediately taken to hospital for medical assessment and care.”

RCMP are not releasing any further information on the matter.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

