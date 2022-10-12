Dantzer hopes to be the answer in Coldstream

Since moving back to his hometown, retired lawyer Alex Dantzer is ready to give back to Coldstream.

“I am running for Coldstream council because I believe that I have the time, the experience and the skills to make a contribution to my community,” said Dantzer, who returned three years ago to the community where his family moved to in 1970.

He spent summers working at the Lavington planer mill, but left to study and for work.

After graduating from the University of Saskatchewan, he spent the next eight years as a foreign service officer with the department of external affairs.

“Among other things, my job was interviewing refugees and persons in need of protection who wished to come to Canada.”

Dantzer opened his own law practice and spent the next spent 20 years doing administrative law in Surrey.

“I appeared before various tribunals including the federal court of Canada. These years gave me considerable experience representing persons who were dealing with various levels of government authorities.”

Dantzer finished his working career by spending 10 years on the Parole Board of Canada making decisions on conditional release for federally incarcerated persons.

“Throughout my career I have had the responsibility for making decisions that had a great impact on the lives of the people with whom I came into contact. These decisions called for thorough preparation, good judgement and common sense. I would bring these qualities to bear if elected to council on Oct. 15.”

Dantzer wants use his skills and experience to make a useful contribution to his community.

“I will do this by making good decisions that reflect the values that I believe will make Coldstream a better place to live in both now and in the years to come.”

In a time of inflation and rising costs, Dantzer said local government must remain affordable and if elected he will demonstrate fiscal responsibility.

“This means carefully considering what we can afford and when we can afford it.”

READ MORE: Coldstream candidates surveyed on important issues

READ MORE: Coldstream candidates tackle local issues at forum

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District