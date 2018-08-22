Darke Creek wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen had issued alert for 21 properties west of Summerland

An evacuation alert for Darke Lake Valley and Darke Lake Provincial Park has now been lifted.

The evacuation alert was put in place on Aug. 20 because of a wildfire in the area.

The Darke Creek wildfire, which began on Aug. 20, is now at 5.5 hectares in size. The BC Wildfire Service has firefighters working with tankers and helicopters to extinguish the fire.

The evacuation alert was for 21 properties on Fish Lake Road and Osborne Road, west of Summerland. The alert also included Darke Lake Provincial Park.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen had issued the evacuation alert due to the potential danger of life, health and property damage.

For residents in the area, this is the second time this summer that an evacuation alert has affected them.

One month earlier, the properties were under an evacuation alert because of the Mount Eneas wildfire.

