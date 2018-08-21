FIREFIGHTING EFFORT Firefighters are using helicopters as well as ground crews as they work to contain and extinguish the Darke Creek wildfire. The wildfire, west of Summerland, began on Aug. 20. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Fire crews are battling the Darke Creek fire west of Summerland.

The wildfire began on Aug. 20 and is now at 4.8 hectares in size.

At present, BC Wildfire Service has firefighters working with tankers and helicopters to extinguish the wildfire.

It is too early to determine the suspected cause of the fire.

Dale Bojahra, incident command at the wildfire, said fire crews are working to contain and extinguish the wildfire.

“We’re very happy with the progress we’ve made,” he said. “The lower half of the fire is looking pretty good.”

He said crews worked through the night to control the wildfire.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 21 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park as a result of this wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the evacuation alert due to the potential danger of life, health and property damage.

Bojahra said the rural area has been hard hit by fires.

“They’ve definitely had their fill of wildfires here,” he said.

Exactly one month ago, residents in the area were put on evacuation alert due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

Bojahra said the evacuation alert was issued since many of the properties in the rural area are hobby farms or acreages with animals. Moving the animals requires preparations.

The Regional District recommends people under an evacuation alert prepare for an evacuation order by:

  • Locating all family members or co-workers and designating a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.
  • Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.) Have these items readily available for quick departure.
  • Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.
  • Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.
  • Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call: 250-490-4225.
  • Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required.
  • Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

EVACUATION ALERT Darke Lake Provincial Park is empty now as an evacuation alert has been issued. The alert covers 21 properties in the area as well as the park. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Previous story
Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.
Next story
Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

Just Posted

North Okanagan petition borrowing process approved for wastewater recovery centre

Regional district directors looking for cash for $37 million project

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Vernon visitor centre manager to seek council seat

Teresa Durning has been visitor centre manager since arriving from Golden in 2007

Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

RCMP and Upper Room Mission working to make city safer place to be

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

Williamson the buzz as Vernon Vipers open camp

Talk around training camp Monday at Kal Tire Place was all about Jagger Williamson.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Most Read