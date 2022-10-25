There are plenty of frights to be had at the Haunting of Falkland. (Contributed)

Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon

Fire Rescue Services reminding kids to wear reflective material or carry glo sticks

As kids put the finishing touches on their Halloween costume masterpieces, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is offering tips to keep safety top of mind.

“The number one thing to remember: be visible,” said fire chief David Lind. “Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

An easy way to stay visible is to carry a glow stick or flashlight and wear lighter coloured clothing. When choosing a costume, it’s also important to think about ease of movement, tripping hazards and an ability to see what’s around you.

When it comes to decorating your homes, VFRS reminds residents to:

• Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in your Jack-o’-lantern instead of fire

• Teach children to stay away from open flames, including Jack-o’-lanterns

• Ensure exits are clear of decorations and that smoke alarms are working

• Keep decorations away from flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters

For more safety resources in Vernon, visit the Community Safety Office downtown at 3010 31st Ave.

READ MORE: Halloween bash to rock Vernon art studio

READ MORE: Frights galore during Field of Screams at Spallumcheen ranch

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HalloweenVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa police inspector worried “Freedom Convoy” could turn into Jan. 6 attack

Just Posted

There are plenty of frights to be had at the Haunting of Falkland. (Contributed)
Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon

The Wiggles are in Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Kal Tire Place. (The Wiggles image)
Popular children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, in Vernon

Warrant Officer first-class Jason Rossner from Vernon’s 223 Red Lion Air Cadet Squadron won a national gold award at the Air Cadet National Effective Speaking Competition in June. (Contributed)
Vernon air cadet credits exceptional program for national honour

(@AppleMusic/Twitter)
Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes

Pop-up banner image