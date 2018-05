Erynn MacKenzie, 1, and mom Karin feed a carrot strip to a goat at Davison Orchards May 1. The Orchard is now open for the season. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Families with young children took in a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Davison Orchard’s opening day May 1.

Sheep were sheared, the first orchard tour rolled out of the station at 3:30 p.m. and the iconic Auntie May’s Deep Dish Café served up Applelanches.

Davison Orchards is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Parker Crook | Reporter