Dawn Tucker running for Vernon council

The longtime Vernon resident is in touch with the community as admin for social media groups

Dawn Tucker is running for Vernon city council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

A Vernon resident with her finger on the city’s pulse is running for council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Dawn Tucker is a born-and-raised Vernonite who runs Vernon’s largest community Facebook group, the Vernon & Area Community Forum, among other social media groups.

“Every day, I hear from residents whether on the street, in the stores or in the social media groups I administer,” Tucker said. “I quickly respond and obtain information from the City and get back to them. A goal of mine is to bring common sense back to communication at the City level. I want residents to feel heard and responded to.”

She’s an educator, an urban beekeeper, a dog owner and a tireless community advocate who has spent the past six years attending council meetings and engaging with the city’s “most valuable resource,” its residents.

Tucker says she understand the value of the taxpayer dollar and wants to represent residents as city councillor to ensure the best possible value for each dollar spent.

“I deal with the same issues as you do. My priority is resident interests and the community as a whole when making decisions,” she said.

Tucker envisions a council that is diverse and inclusive.

“We deserve a Council that is diverse and inclusive. We need a Council that will be accountable leaders with demonstrated action. We as residents deserve a Council that can make the right call without influence from special or private interests. We as residents deserve a council that listens and responds to us.”

Tucker says she wants more consideration for the environment in council’s decision-making, wants youth and families to stay in Vernon rather than move away, and wants Vernon to be more accessible and affordable — especially concerning housing and recreation.

“I want to be the leader you have told me you want on council.”

Brendan Shykora

BC municipal electionCity CouncilMunicipal electionVernon