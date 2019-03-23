Dust advisory continues in Vernon. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Day six of Vernon dust advisory

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has continued the Dust Advisory issued on Monday, March 18 for Vernon.

High concentrations of coarse particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions or reduction in dust emissions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

  • Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.
  • Continue to control medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.
  • Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

Additional tips for persons with chronic underlying medical conditions

  • Stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves.
  • Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners – such as HEPA filters – can help reduce indoor particulate levels, provided they are the right size for your home and filters are changed regularly.
  • Take shelter in air-conditioned buildings that have large indoor volumes and limited entry of outdoor air.

More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Related: Dust advisory continues for 5th day in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide
Next story
VIDEO: Stolen Bentley nearly causes crash going wrong way on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Day six of Vernon dust advisory

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

Vernon photographer captures emotion

It was when Davis Ross moved to Vernon that he said his passion for photography was ignited.

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. forcing some out of their homes

Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

Witness describes boulders bigger than her car

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Kelowna youngsters grab tournament win in U.S.

The Kelowna Storm won the under-8 Shamrock Showdown Hockey Tournament in Spokane

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

A unit of a condo complex is on fire in West Kelowna

Most Read