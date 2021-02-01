Lavington’s newest child care facility opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021. (Stock image metrocreatve)

Lavington’s newest child care facility opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021. (Stock image metrocreatve)

Daycare opens in Lavington

Maven Lane opens doors to serve North Okanagan families

Maven Lane is now open and serving the community of Lavington as of Monday, Feb. 1.

The new space, which provides 32 new spaces for children between 36 months and school-aged, was made possible thanks to the $637,800 grant from the province’s Childcare New Spaces Fund.

“The new Lavington child care facility is a welcome addition to the community. This project has become a reality from the cooperative approach and hard work undertaken by the residents, staff and council,” Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said. “We would like to thank the province of British Columbia and the Ministry of Children and Family Development for providing these funds which will help to address the child care shortage in our community.”

The new facility, located in Lavington Park, did not come without some controversy, however, as many residents spoke up about the loss of green space. A petition was started to urge council to consider a different location for the daycare facility.

When ground broke in August, one area resident chained himself to a tree in protest of the new build.

READ MORE: WATCH: Lavington man chains himself to tree as crews clear space for child care centre

But already, the facility is meeting the needs of families in the North Okanagan in a time where childcare options are limited.

“The demand has already exceeded supply,” Garlick said.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu offered her congratulations to all those involved in the project.

“By continuing to work together with partners like the District of Coldstream, we can make affordable, accessible and inclusive child care a reality for families in communities throughout B.C.,” she said.

The facility was first announced April 24, 2020, in response to the need for child-care spaces in Coldstream based on a recent assessment report showing a lack of available spaces.

Maven Lane is a non-profit organization with a long and respected history of providing child care services to Greater Vernon.

A second child care facility will be constructed in Coldstream, combined with a community centre to replace the old Women’s Institute Hall. A contract is expected to be awarded this spring or summer on the more than $5 million facility on Kalamalka Road, which will add an additional 84 child care spaces into the community.

READ MORE: Coldstream committee edorses site plan for new community hall

READ MORE: Coldstream mayor clears air on Lavington childcare centre concerns

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche
Next story
Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Just Posted

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
Coldstream basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

One hundred citations were issued after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic over three days. (File)
100 tickets in 3 hours: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind motorists to obey posted speed limit

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Petitions launched against Vernon goose cull

Petition organizers say cull an unethical overreaction to goose problem

Lavington’s newest child care facility opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021. (Stock image metrocreatve)
Daycare opens in Lavington

Maven Lane opens doors to serve North Okanagan families

Vernon senior Rosalie Worbets (with hat) and great-grandchildren Graydon, centre, and Halle, enjoy a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Worbets, who, at 95, donated her age in metres to the rail trail initiative and challenged other seniors to do likewise, turns 100 Friday, Feb. 5. (Worbets family photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail fan hopes to walk trail at age 100

Vernon’s Rosalie Worbets becomes a centenarian Friday, Feb. 5

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

courts
‘He grabbed my neck hard’: boy testifies in Penticton assault trial

Brian Lamb’s trial accused of assaulting two children began in Penticton court

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones from Sicamous came to detachment Jan. 30

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Most Read