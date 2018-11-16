This dead killer whale was discovered on Nootka Island on Wednesday. (Photo - Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation)

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

A dead killer whale calf was discovered near Nootka Island on Wednesday.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada took DNA samples of the animal, which could identify whether the killer whale was a transient, northern resident or southern resident.

The whale was discovered in Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation Territory and about 60 of the Nation’s members participated in a ceremony to “allow the spirit of the whale to go home,” on Thursday morning according to Mowachaht/Muchalaht administrator Kevin Kowalchuk.

“Today’s ceremony showed the respect that the Mowachaht/Muchalaht people have for all living creatures,” the Nation said through a media release. “They are the keepers of the land and are the best managers of the resources in their Territory, whether they be on land or in the waters.”

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation Chief Mike Maquinna has asked DFO for a report on the whale’s cause of death.

“This is very concerning to our people,” Maquinna said through the release. “We ask DFO to report back to us as to the cause of death of this young whale so that we can understand what is happening in our waters.”

The whale is expected to be transported to the provincial animal health care centre in Abbotsford to determine a cause of death.

READ MORE: Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

READ MORE: Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

READ MORE: Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Mising Lower Mainland couple found safe
Next story
Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

Just Posted

City of Vernon supports variances with minimal opposition

Four housing variance permits will bring more than 90 new residences to Vernon

Armstrong seeks public input on cannabis retail shops

Online survey and mail-out to be conducted; public hearing/open house to be held for input

Armstrong’s mayor back to work

Chris Pieper sworn in to fourth term as mayor weeks after sudden death of beloved wife

UPDATE: Vehicle goes up in flames at Okanagan Landing school parking lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen, early Friday morning

Lavington air quality advisory ends

Open burning restrictions for Lavington also end as conditons improve significantly

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police probing a number of allegations of sex assault of Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Missing-persons list tops 600 in fire-stricken California

Disaster escalates as officials raised the death toll to 63

VIDEO: The definition of a kilogram has officially changed

50-plus countries voted to a ground-breaking overhaul to the international system of measurements

Most Read