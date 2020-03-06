Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

The dead moose was discovered at the property on Friday afternoon (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

A dead moose has been discovered on a property along Rutland Road South in Kelowna.

Property owner Burpee Aitkens said he stumbled upon the dead moose at approximately 1:40 p.m. on March 5 when he was about to take his dog on a walk.

“The moose was just laying there when I came out the front door. I was completely in shock because you don’t expect to see a moose in your backyard everyday,” said Aitkens.

“I had to do a double take when I walked outside, because I thought to myself, ‘My goodness, is this animal still alive?’”

Aitkens said the moose must have died suddenly, because he didn’t see the animal in his backyard when he left his home briefly for an appointment at 12:40 p.m.

Aitkens suspects the moose didn’t die from natural causes.

“I didn’t see anything that might’ve caused this moose to die,” said Aitkens.

“My guess is one of two things, that this moose was either poisoned or shot.”

When Aitkens called conservation officers to report the dead moose, he said he was notified that a moose had recently been reported roaming the area.

Aitkens said footprints show that the moose jumped over a fence and walked across his property before it died.

Aitkens estimates that the moose was between 500-800 pounds.

Despite the ordeal, Aitkens said he’s glad no one was injured by the moose.

