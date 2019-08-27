An osprey was reportedly struck by a vehicle yesterday in Lake Country, leaving its chicks crying from the nest. But the experts say they should be OK. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer files)

Dead osprey’s chicks in Okanagan should be OK: SORCO

The chicks of an osprey hit by a vehicle are already fledged, readying to migrate

An osprey that nested near the Okanagan Rail Trail in Lake Country was reportedly struck by a car and one witness said he could hear its chicks crying out for their parent.

The experts at SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre said they received two calls about the incident, but there’s no reason to worry.

SORCO manager Dale Belvedere said the babies are doing what babies do.

“The babies are already fledged and are only weeks away from migrating,” Belvedere said.

The birds are almost the size of an adult osprey right now, she said, meaning they should be fine to manage on their own. They have already learned the skills they need to survive on their own such as flying and hunting.

According to Fish and Wildlife, young osprey make that first migration independently, instinctively knowing where to go without following their parents.

“It sounded normal, what they were doing,” Belvedere said.

