Deadline looming for Vernon Council Discretionary Grant applications

Community-based organizations, registered societies and non-profits may apply until Nov. 2

Community-based organizations can apply for the City of Vernon Council Discretionary Grant Program until 4 p.m., Nov. 2.

“The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents,” the city statement said. “One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.”

To qualify, applicants must be a community-based organization, registered society or non-profit that provides a service which is no offered by any other group or organization. Applicants must also not be in receipt of a City of Vernon grant or regional funding in the current fiscal year and may only submit one application each year.

Full eligibility requirements and information on the application process can be found in the Council Discretionary Funds Grant Policy on the City of Vernon website.

Organizations are encouraged to apply online to maintain physical distancing practices. Application packages can be emailed to cfo@vernon.ca.

Packages may alternatively be dropped off at City Hall during regular business hours, Monday to Friday 8:30-4:30 p.m.

The awarding of grants is solely within council’s discretion.

For more information about eligibility requirements and to access an application, please visit www.vernon.ca/council-grants.

