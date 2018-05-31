Deadline looms for local cannabis shops

Non-complying stores have until 4:30 p.m. Friday in Vernon to place covenant on property

Friday is deadline day for non-complying cannabis shops in Vernon to comply.

The city will begin enforcement procedures as of June 2 against shops that have not registered a covenant on the title of their property by Friday (June 1).

It’s believed less than a half-dozen shops have not followed the procedure.

“The shops that have not registered the covenant have been notified by registered mail, and that communication does spell out quite clearly that as of June 2, if we have not head from by 4:30 p.m. June 1 confirming they will be closing their shops on or before June 14, that we will commence enforcement,” said Kim Flick, the city’s director of community infrastructure and development.

Enforcement will be a $1,000 a day fine. If the shops don’t pay the fine, the city will seek an injunction, forcing the shop to close.

RELATED: Deadline sought for pot shop compliance

The city has undertaken amendments to its zoning bylaw to prepare for the sale of non-medicinal cannabis which will become legal later this year. The amendments allow the city to regulate where storefront sales of cannabis will be permitted following the legislation.

Cannabis dispensaries in Vernon, as of earlier this year, were given an opportunity to place a covenant on their property and also apply for a temporary use permit, allowing them to continue to operate until the distribution and sale model for cannabis is determined by the province, and the city has completed its bylaw amendments.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed
Next story
McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

Just Posted

Deadline looms for local cannabis shops

Non-complying stores have until 4:30 p.m. Friday in Vernon to place covenant on property

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

West Hiring Day blitz on June 4 across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Video: A goose on the loose in a baseball stadium equals chaos

Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video

Most Read