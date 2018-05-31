Deadline looms for local cannabis shops

Non-complying stores have until 4:30 p.m. Friday in Vernon to place covenant on property

Friday is deadline day for non-complying cannabis shops in Vernon to comply.

The city will begin enforcement procedures as of June 2 against shops that have not registered a covenant on the title of their property by Friday (June 1).

It’s believed less than a half-dozen shops have not followed the procedure.

“The shops that have not registered the covenant have been notified by registered mail, and that communication does spell out quite clearly that as of June 2, if we have not head from by 4:30 p.m. June 1 confirming they will be closing their shops on or before June 14, that we will commence enforcement,” said Kim Flick, the city’s director of community infrastructure and development.

Enforcement will be a $1,000 a day fine. If the shops don’t pay the fine, the city will seek an injunction, forcing the shop to close.

The city has undertaken amendments to its zoning bylaw to prepare for the sale of non-medicinal cannabis which will become legal later this year. The amendments allow the city to regulate where storefront sales of cannabis will be permitted following the legislation.

Cannabis dispensaries in Vernon, as of earlier this year, were given an opportunity to place a covenant on their property and also apply for a temporary use permit, allowing them to continue to operate until the distribution and sale model for cannabis is determined by the province, and the city has completed its bylaw amendments.



