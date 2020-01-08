The 2019 Good Citizen of the Year Carol Armstrong (middle right) with JCI Vernon members in the Winter Carnival parade. (JCI photo)

Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

Recognizing someone’s efforts of going above and beyond for their community can be challenging when the community bolsters so many deserving individuals, but that’s just what the Junior Chamber International Vernon is looking to do with its Good Citizen of the Year award.

The JCI’s Good Citizen Committee is accepting nominations until Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

“Kidston and Company LLP has joined JCI Vernon as this year’s corporate sponsor. The award is given annually to celebrate and recognize an individual’s efforts in, and contribution to, the community.

In 2018, Carol Armstrong received the award.

“Every year we celebrate an individual who goes above and beyond for our community. They are a volunteer with a positive influence and make Vernon a better place,” 2020 JCI Vernon President John Dent said. “While many of our fine citizens fit this description we select one such individual each year to thank for their unrelenting support of our community.”

Nominations can be emailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com or mailed to JCI Vernon (PO Box 1493, Vernon B.C. V1T 6N7).

The committee is asking that all nominations include: a letter describing why the nominated candidate should receive this award, a list of their contributions and the nominator’s contact information.

The recipient will be “surprised” with the award at a later date.

JCI Vernon will proudly escort the recipient in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Feb. 8. The JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award will be officially presented at the Winter Breakout on Feb. 12.

— with Jennifer Smith files

READ MORE: Good Citizen nominations sought in Vernon

READ MORE: Five beds added to Vernon winter shelter

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

Just Posted

Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Vernon swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records at Kamloops meet

Three swimmers set new club benchmarks at MJB Law Ice Classic, Dec. 13-15

Five beds added to Vernon winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Kelowna animal rescue team prepares to help Australian wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Armstrong retirement community place to thrive

Transitioning can be difficult and wonderful at the same time: Heaton Place resident co-ordinator

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

LETTER: Reader seeks city action on rat problem in Vernon

Rat traps aren’t enough, Vernon man says

Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

While property assessment values have increased in most communities in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Trail had reopened in the fall after being damaged by flooding in 2017

Most Read