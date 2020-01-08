Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

The 2019 Good Citizen of the Year Carol Armstrong (middle right) with JCI Vernon members in the Winter Carnival parade. (JCI photo)

Recognizing someone’s efforts of going above and beyond for their community can be challenging when the community bolsters so many deserving individuals, but that’s just what the Junior Chamber International Vernon is looking to do with its Good Citizen of the Year award.

The JCI’s Good Citizen Committee is accepting nominations until Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

“Kidston and Company LLP has joined JCI Vernon as this year’s corporate sponsor. The award is given annually to celebrate and recognize an individual’s efforts in, and contribution to, the community.

In 2018, Carol Armstrong received the award.

“Every year we celebrate an individual who goes above and beyond for our community. They are a volunteer with a positive influence and make Vernon a better place,” 2020 JCI Vernon President John Dent said. “While many of our fine citizens fit this description we select one such individual each year to thank for their unrelenting support of our community.”

Nominations can be emailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com or mailed to JCI Vernon (PO Box 1493, Vernon B.C. V1T 6N7).

The committee is asking that all nominations include: a letter describing why the nominated candidate should receive this award, a list of their contributions and the nominator’s contact information.

The recipient will be “surprised” with the award at a later date.

JCI Vernon will proudly escort the recipient in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Feb. 8. The JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award will be officially presented at the Winter Breakout on Feb. 12.

— with Jennifer Smith files

