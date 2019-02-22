(File)

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Revelstoke RCMP confirm there was an accidental ski death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Monday. The BC Coroners Service say they are in the very early stages of its investigation into the death of a male in his early 20s. At this time, BC Coroners Service cannot confirm or release the identity of the deceased.

They furthered that at this time it’s premature to speculate on case of death.

RCMP say they will release a formal press statement later today.

Black Press will update this story when more information becomes available.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes
Next story
School district facing capacity challenges

Just Posted

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

A former Summerland man, wanted for historical sexual offences, has been arrested… Continue reading

Parole angers parents of Vernon manslaughter victim

Tal Kalum LaRiviere was arrested in Alberta Feb. 18. He had previously been granted day parole

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

CPR training in Vernon saves lives

Sign up this weekend at Vernon

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears

City says up to $1.2 million in slope remedial work is required this spring

Vernon students tune up for festival

Voice and Piano fests put on by Registered Music Teachers

Golds basketball team tops rankings ahead of Okanagan Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team heads straight to semifinals after stellar season

School district facing capacity challenges

Rising enrolment, outdated data and classroom changes prompt discussions

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Parole angers parents of Okanagan manslaughter victim

Tal Kalum LaRiviere was arrested in Alberta Feb. 18. He had previously been granted day parole

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

Most Read