Murder charge after Logan Lake motel death

A 66-year-old man is now facing a charge of second degree murder following an incident at a Logan Lake motel.

The Logan Lake RCMP attended to a local motel March 6, at approximately 6:40 a.m., following a complaint to police, where they located an unresponsive man in one of the rooms.

BC Ambulance and local Fire Dept personnel attended to provide medical aid, however they were unsuccessful in reviving the man. RCMP officers also took one man into custody shortly after.

“The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident and have confirmed that Gordon Fleming, 66 years old, of Logan Lake, B.C. was arrested at the motel and is now charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of the 55 year-old male resident of Logan Lake,” said Cpl Dan Moskaluk, in a press release.

It is believed the accused and deceased were known to each other. The accused, Gordon Fleming, is in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Kamloops on March 7, 2018.

No Further information is being released at this time.

