The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure attending to Highway 97 at Callen Road in February 2019, after a rockslide swept across the highway. (Photo- BC Transportation/Twitter)

Ministry surveys 2019 rockslide on Highway 97 after debris falls near Summerland

The Ministry of Transportation says they conducted a geotechnical assessment of the area this week

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is monitoring the site of a 2019 rockslide on Highway 97 after debris fell onto the road earlier this week.

Small rocks crumbled onto the highway at Callan Road between Summerland and Peachland on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the ministry. A geotechnical assessment of the area was conducted and a plan to survey the site will happen in the coming days.

“Only some small rocks made it onto the highway, as this location has protective safety netting on the slope and lock blocks along the ditch to help prevent rocks from entering the highway,” stated the ministry.

A rockslide swept across Highway 97 at Callan Road in February 2019, prompting closures and the construction of a temporary detour on Trout Creek Forest Service Road. More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were removed from the site before the highway could reopen.

Since the recent activity at the site this week, a recent assessment and upcoming survey will help determine whether any further work is required.

The highway is currently open to traffic in both directions.

According to the ministry, the maintenance contractor is monitoring the slope with increased patrols.

