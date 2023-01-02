(Facebook/Lake Country BC ~ one community)

(Facebook/Lake Country BC ~ one community)

Dec. 2022: Seniors’ centre board president speaks out on program ‘misinformation’

Top Story for Lake Country

  • Jan. 2, 2023 5:00 p.m.
  • News

A person took to Facebook in early December stating everyone should be outraged over all programs being cancelled at Lake Country Seniors’ Centre.

Seniors’ centre board president David French said the information is “completely false” and issued a statement to clarify the situation:

There is a tremendous amount of dis- and misinformation being spread by some individuals on Facebook – because they are disgruntled over two activities that have been temporarily suspended.

They are the PrimeTime and Drop in Programs held Mondays and Wednesdays. These are two of many activities we offer. There will be several activities or programs added to our schedule in January.

When the Society’s new board was elected at the end of last May, it became evident quickly, there were issues and concerns with how these two activities were operated. There were meetings over the summer with those organizers to change those two activities.

The organizers repeatedly and vehemently refused any changes. They also refused to operate by the same rules everyone else in the society operates under (now some 500 members).

The issue came to a head October 10th when one of the organizers tested positive for Covid -19 in the room where the Primetime event was to be held that day. That happened about 20 minutes before vulnerable elderly seniors were to arrive by bus. The organizers had to be told to suspend that event despite a positive covid test. They also refused to accept the test result as it became evident. This was completely unacceptable and exhibited a complete lack of a standard of care in working with, in this case, elderly vulnerable individuals. It was also a complete lack of respect for people we are trying to serve.

Hence, these two activities were temporarily suspended because the organizers – the former president and two board members repeatedly refused to adhere to Food and Health and Safety and other guidelines, required to protect vulnerable seniors.

French wrote the centre hopes to host the PrimeTime and Drop in Programs again in the new year if they can find volunteers.

He also stated several offers have been made by the new board to meet publicly and privately with previous organizers of the suspended activities, all of which have been refused.

Best of 2022Lake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nov. 2022: Lake Country Native Association powwow takes over Winfield Memorial Hall

Just Posted

COSAR volunteers train in the icy Okanagan Lake. 2022 was the third-busiest year on record for the search and rescue team. (COSAR/Submitted)
Working from mountain tops to the depths of Okanagan Lake: COSAR ‘s year in review

Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson’s (arguably) greatest hit, ‘Four Strong Winds,’ is about a relationship he had with a woman from Vernon. Tyson died Dec. 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Tyson’s greatest song has strong Vernon connection

The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)
Vernon-Salmon Arm curlers off to Canadian finals

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023