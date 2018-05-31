The five-lane bridge option. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Work in preparation for the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous will delay the decision on which proposed replacement option will go forward.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Thursday, May 31, the ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but more time is needed to complete the necessary fieldwork.

Fieldwork near the bridge began again in early May after a winter shutdown. The initial work began last fall.

According to the ministry, the ongoing work is an important consideration in making the decision between a five-lane bridge or a four-lane replacement bridge, along with a new bridge over the Sicamous channel at Main Street.

“The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience, as it continues this necessary work,” the statement reads.

The ministry provided no estimate on when the fieldwork will be completed and a decision on which option will be finalized.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.
Next story
City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem

Just Posted

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance, seeks bail

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Vernon businesses ready for minimum wage hike: Chamber

The B.C. government plans increase minimum wage each June to reach a $15 per hour by 2021.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

Suspect hit two vehicles near Stickle Road Wednesday; fled on foot

City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem

Little Tex wants reserved signs for 10 paid spots

Car of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Kelowna police are now narrowing the search for Jordan Mooney to the McKinley Landing area

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler who passed away

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

100 pounds of marijuana and edibles seized in South Okanagan

RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls

Column: Hold the mayo

A friend of mine whipped up a batch of amazing mayonnaise in… Continue reading

Armstrong boil water notice issued

The notice affects all customers supplied by the City of Armstrong

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Most Read