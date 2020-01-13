Ice built up on Vernon roads is causing slick conditions for motorists following the snowstorm that blasted the region over the weekend. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Deep freeze drops in on North Okanagan

Environment Canada calling for a low of -20 Monday night in Vernon

The cold snap freezing the valley has caused treacherous road conditions.

Black ice and compact snow are reported on virtually all roads in the Greater Vernon area, and beyond.

The conditions even forced kids to be late to school this morning, as buses were delayed.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -19 today (Monday) with a low of -20 overnight. Tuesday calls for a high of -17 and dropping down to -23 overnight. A risk of frostbite is expected with these frigid temperatures. Then the mercury will slowly rise later in the week: -12 Wednesday, -11 Thursday, -8 Friday and -4 Saturday. Flurries are forecast starting Thursday and through the weekend.

The snowstorm that passed through the region over the weekend turned roads and highways into a skating rink.

Even skiers and snowboarders are urged to dress to conditions, as the SilverStar Mountain Resort is expecting a high of -16 and low of -25 today.

Nearly 30 centimetres of snow fell at the hill over the weekend.

Road crews have been working through the night to keep all the highways open.

“Currently all highways are compact, slippery with icy sections and drifted snow in the valley bottoms,” according to AIM Roads, the contractor in charge of the highways. “Crews are actively sanding all routes. Temperatures are too cold for salt to be effective.”

The contractor says if forecasted temperatures materialize, highways should be returned to bare conditions on Thursday.

Meanwhile AIM has been subject to abusive and threatening language online, to its call centre and drivers.

“Our employees do their best under very challenging conditions and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the company states.

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

READ MORE: Dress in layers before hitting the slopes: SilverStar

Highway 97 just north of Vernon Sunday evening was compact with snow following a snowstorm that dumped on the North Okanagan over the weekend. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Most Read