This deer died shortly after slamming through the glass door of a Clearwater liquor store. (Contributed)

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Clearwater’s BC Liquor Store was the victim of a break and enter from an unusual culprit this week.

On April 13 at about 3:35 p.m. a deer roaming the parking lot got spooked and ran full speed through the locked glass door, according to Clearwater RCMP Sgt. Grant Simpson.

The deer broke its neck and died roughly 10 minutes after the incident.

Graphic warning: This video contains images that may be sensitive to some viewers.


