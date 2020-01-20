Deer rescued after falling through ice on Skaha Lake near Penticton

Deer likely chased onto the lake by a coyote; tail missing, injuries not critical.

A deer that fell through the ice on Skaha Lake was saved on Sunday, Jan. 19, thanks to the combined efforts of many.

At first light Sunday morning, a watchful resident reported the animal to authorities. The Okanagan Falls Fire Department, along with the BC Conservation Officer Service, attended the scene and they determined that ice rescue gear was required to rescue the animal due to the thin ice.

Two members from Penticton Fire Department’s ice rescue team attended and were able to get the deer off the ice.

The CO Service said on Twitter that the deer, which had its tail bitten off, was likely chased out onto the lake by a coyote. The deer became stuck after its hind fell through. Although the deer was exhausted, its injuries were not critical, and it was released into the wild.

Deputy fire chief Rob Trousdell saidtheir main concern was that someone would attempt to rescue the animal and fall through the ice.

“We didn’t want members of the public trying to go out there and save it. (There was) a possibility of going through the ice,” said Trousdell.

“It was out quite a way. The ice was starting to get pretty thin out there.”

Trousdell said that although they do sometimes get called out for animal rescues, it is rare.

