Rama Gauravarapu was killed in her West Kelowna hotel room on July, 22, 2018. (Contributed)

Defence claims Surrey man was mentally unwell at time of West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s jealousy ‘tormented him’, according to his defence lawyer

Scoffs of the late Rama Gauravarapu’s family filled the courtroom as Tejwant Danjou’s defence lawyers painted him as a man who was so in love with his common-law spouse that it “drove him crazy.”

As the Crown rested its case in Danjou’s second-degree murder trial on Tuesday (June 2), defence lawyer Donna Turko picked up hers, giving the court a different representation of the man who had been previously shown to the courts, through numerous witnesses, to be abusive, controlling and jealous.

In her brief opening statement, Turko submitted that Danjou, in addition to harbouring severe jealousy, was mentally unwell at the time he is alleged to have killed his common-law partner in a West Kelowna hotel room in 2018.

“We’ve heard it from the victim herself,” Turko said. “Words to the effect of ‘you’re crazy’, ‘your head’s not working’.”

Turko said Danjou became delusional about Gauravarapu having relationships with other men.

“It tormented him,” she said. “At the time of the tragic death of Ms. Gauravarapu, Mr. Danjou did not have the requisite intent to commit the murder of the woman he loved so much.”

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Todd Tomita, the defence’s first witness, provided some insight into Danjou’s delusion.

After conducting two interviews with Danjou, Tomita diagnosed him with a delusional disorder: jealous type, a disorder stemming from the belief of a partner’s infidelity.

He also mentioned Danjou had problems with alcohol, showed narcissistic tendencies and had dissociative amnesia related to the events in which he is alleged to have killed Gauravarapu.

RCMP discovered Danjou hiding in a dumpster on July 22, 2018, shortly after his partner, Rama Gauravarapu, was discovered covered in blood, clinging to life in their nearby West Kelowna hotel room. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after being found by officers.

Danjou was charged shortly afterwards.

Danjou — who entered a surprise guilty plea as the trial commenced on Feb. 25 before retracting it the next day — has admitted to causing Gauravarapu’s life-ending injuries but did not admit to having the intention to kill her, the latter being a key component of a second-degree murder conviction.

Two weeks have been set aside for the completion of Danjou’s judge-alone trial.

