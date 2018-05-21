Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan talks to cadet master warrant officer Jonas Bystrom during his visit to the Vernon Army Camp last year. —Image: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star

Defence minister in Kelowna to talk to flood relief soldiers

Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is in Kelowna Monday to receive a briefing from military commanders about the soldiers deployed in the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help deal with flooding.

In addition to meeting with military operations staff, Sajjan will also visit with troops who are assisting with the local flood relief efforts.

There are currently 300 Canadian Army soldiers deployed in southern B.C., with other military personnel and assets standing by.

The army was also called in to assist during last spring’s flooding in the Okanagan.

The soldiers are described as highly trained and ready to assist civilian authorities during any crisis in Canada, including natural disasters. Canadian Armed Forces operations of this nature are known in the military as Operation Lentus.

Sajjan will be briefed at the Kelowna Armoury over the noon hour and will be accompanied by senior military operations staff coordinating the Canadian Armed Forces relief efforts in the province.

