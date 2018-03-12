Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (left), seen here talking to cadet master warrant officer Jonas Bystrom during a visit to the Vernon Army Camp last year, will be in Kelowna Tuesday to make an announcement. —Image: Lisa VanderVelde/Vernon Morning Star

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Canada’s defence minister will be in Kelowna Tuesday to make an announcement about summer employment opportunities for students serving as reservists in the military.

Harjit Sajjan will make the announcement at 1 p.m at the British Columbia Dragoons Armoury on Lawrence Avenue downtown.

Reserves are an integrated part of the Canadian Armed Forces who contribute to military operations at home and abroad. The B.C. Dragoons, based in Kelowna, is an armoured reserve unit with a strength of approximately 100 personnel, and operates within the 39 Canadian Brigade Group.

In addition to his announcement Tuesday, Sajjan will also visit the Kelowna campus of UBC Okanagan this afternoon and discuss the university’s plans for a “Learning Factory,” part of a digital super cluster UBC is part of.

While at UBCO, the defence minister will also be briefed on the Strive and Thrive Research facility (STAR) on the campus and take a tour of other UBCO research facilities.

Sajjan will also participate in a round table discussion with local farmers, said Kelowna Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr.

Fuhr said it’s important to familiarize visiting MPs with as many aspects of the Kelowna economy as possible while they are here.

“I’m thrilled to host him,” said Fuhr, noting Sajjan was here few times last year, including for the annual Vaisakhi celebrations, as well as to tour the Innovation Centre and for the federal Liberal caucus meeting in the fall.

