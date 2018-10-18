Defence obtained for two Vernon murder suspects

Richard William Fairgrieve will appear next Nov. 22. Jacqueline Nicole Leavins will appear Oct. 25

Counsel has been obtained for two Vernon murder suspects.

Glenn Verdurmen, defence for Richard William Fairgrieve, and Nicholas Jacob, defence for Jacqueline Nicole Leavins, appeared as agents in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, Oct. 18.

A court-ordered publication ban is in effect for details of the case arising from the appearance.

Fairgrieve and Leavins are facing one count of murder each and are in custody.

Leavins will appear next Oct. 25 and Fairgrieve will be before the courts Nov. 22.

The charges against both suspects have not been proven in court.

