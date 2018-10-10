Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

After six judicial interim release adjournments, a man accused of attempted murder has acquired legal representation.

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video Wednesday, Oct. 10 for his seventh judicial interim release hearing following a three-week adjournment from his Sept. 20 hearing at which he denied legal aid as he didn’t want to “get stuck” with appointed representation.

Cole told Judge Jeremy Guild Wednesday that Troy Anderson of the Lower Mainland will be his defence and asked for a one-month adjournment in the matter.

“That’s a pretty long time and I can understand many reasons why you may want to, but without having some indication that Mr. Anderson is your lawyer and acting for you on this, I’m a bit reluctant,” Judge Guild said.

Crown prosecutor Nina Johnsen confirmed that there is a lawyer on Cole’s matter.

“I would suggest that a month does seem a bit long. Perhaps two-to-three weeks would be more appropriate,” Johnsen said.

Judge Guild granted a two-week adjournment to ensure that Anderson is on the record as Cole’s defence and has disclosure.

Related: Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Related: Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Related: Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Crown sought and was granted, a no-contact order for Cole under which he is to abstain from contacting three people, two of whom the crown labelled as witnesses.

Cole first appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a judicial interim release hearing July 27. He was arrested in Vernon on July 26 by RCMP for attempted murder.

RCMP located Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and multiple other firearm-related offences dating back to May 2018, at Kin Beach and transported him back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“After a short foot pursuit with the male, the officers were able to safely take Cole into custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “At the time of the arrest, the beach was sparse of people and the responding officers did a great job at apprehending the male without further incident.”

He will appear next in Vernon Law Courts Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Cole remains remanded in custody. None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
UPDATE: FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply
Next story
‘Catching some hell’: Hurricane Michael slams into Florida

Just Posted

Enderby hosts all candidates forum

Election day takes place Saturday, Oct. 20.

Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants for various offences in Vernon area

Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Vernon region

RCMP concerned for well-being of Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz

Vernon council gives thanks during final meeting

Four current members could return if voted back in Oct. 20

Weekday weather update

Sunshine is forecast for this week in the Okanagan - Shuswap

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Basketball referees required in Vernon

Training sessions start soon for fall season

North Okanagan organization set to sparkle with diamond event night

Kindale launches 60th anniversary year-long celebrations with diamond evnet in Vernon

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

Most Read