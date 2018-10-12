Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

RCMP say a major head-on collision was averted last weekend due to defensive driving by a charter bus driver.

At approximately 3:00 am, on Oct. 7, the Revelstoke RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle collision between a commercial truck and a passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 3 km east of Revelstoke. Due to defensive driving of the charter bus driver, say RCMP, many lives were saved. Only a few minor injuries resulted.

After examining the scene and dash cam footage from the bus, it was determined that the eastbound bus was struck when a westbound truck approached a curve and crossed over into the eastbound lane and into the path of the bus. Chilling footage shows the charter bus driver being forced onto the shoulder of the highway at the last moment to avoid collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for under an hour.

Considering the recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area, the Revelstoke RCMP and BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind all drivers that roadways are constructed for safe driving at the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road. All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (advisory or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely, stated SSgt Kurt Grabinsky of the Revelstoke RCMP in a press release.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

Vernon Ski Club unveils new coach

Head coach. Program Director. U14 Lead Coach.

Vernon RCMP impound truck going 55 km/h over limit

The vehicle was observed travelling north bound at allegedly 155 km in a 100 km speed zone.

GoFundMe launched after Vernon woman loses all in fire

Lynn Retzer’s Louie’s Lane home and shop, off Westside Road in Vernon, lost in Wednesday night fire

Vernon RCMP launch Safe Place program

The Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Landslide concerns Okanagan residents

Infrastructure, public safety not affected as a result of narrow slide

Vernon’s Sparrow lands in Huntsville

Former Viper forward to play pro in Southern League

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

Most Read